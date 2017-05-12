BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
* China gold international reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $82.1 million
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly gold production from csh mine decreased by 6% to 34,540 ounces from 36,703 ounces for same period in 2016
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly net profit of us$6.4 million from a net loss of us$3.5 million for same period in 2016
* China gold international resources corp - qtrly net profit after income taxes increased to net profit of $6.4 million versus net loss of $3.5 million
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 39% to 5,716 tonnes from 4,106 tonnes
* China gold international resources - copper production of 5,716 tonnes does not include copper output from phase ii series i commissioning during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project