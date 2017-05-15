BRIEF-China Green Agriculture Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.21

May 15 China Green Agriculture Inc

* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 sales rose 3.4 percent to $81.3 million

* China Green Agriculture Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $80 million to $100 million

* China Green Agriculture Inc - raises guidance for fiscal year 2017

* China Green Agriculture Inc sees fy revenue of $281 million to $301 million

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.21

* China Green Agriculture Inc sees fy eps of $0.65 to $0.75

* China Green Agriculture Inc sees fy 2017 net income of $25 million to $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: