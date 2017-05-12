版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-China HGS Q2 earnings per share $0.02

May 12 China Hgs Real Estate Inc

* China hgs reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue rose 62.2 percent to $11.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
