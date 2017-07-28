BRIEF-China Internet Nationwide Financial Services announces pricing and closing of initial public offering

1 分钟阅读
July 28 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc
* China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. announces pricing and closing of initial public offering
* China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc - Announced pricing of 2 million of its ordinary shares at a price to public of $10.00 per share
* China Internet Nationwide Financial Services - The shares are expected to begin trading on nasdaq global market on August 8, 2017 under symbol "CIFS"