BRIEF-China Lending Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
May 8 China Lending Corp:
* China Lending Corporation reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* China Lending Corp qtrly total interest and fee income $8.70 million versus $8.66 million
* China Lending- after deducting for interest expense & provision for loan losses, net interest income was $6.46 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing