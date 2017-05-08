BRIEF-China Lending Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 8 China Lending Corp:

* China Lending Corporation reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* China Lending Corp qtrly total interest and fee income $8.70 million versus $8.66 million

* China Lending- after deducting for interest expense & provision for loan losses, net interest income was $6.46 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

