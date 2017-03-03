版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18

March 3 China Lending Corp:

* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income $6.14 million versus $6.00 million

* China Lending Corp qtrly revenues $8.6 million versus $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐