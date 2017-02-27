BRIEF-China Lodging Group agrees to buy Crystal Orange Hotels

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 China Lodging Group Ltd
* China Lodging Group enters into definitive agreement to acquire Crystal Orange Hotels
* China Lodging Group - deal for approximately RMB 3.65 billion
* China Lodging Group - agreement to acquire all of equity interests of crystal orange for an initial aggregate consideration in cash
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing