BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports Q1 results

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 China Lodging Group Ltd:
* China Lodging Group reports Q1 results
* Q1 revenue RMB1.593 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB1.59 billion
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB0.57 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share RMB0.52
* Sees Q2 revenue up 10 to 12 percent
* Says diluted earnings per ads $0.30 for Q1 of 2017Says net revenues increased 10.8% year-over-year to $231.4 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)