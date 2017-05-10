BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports Q1 results

May 10 China Lodging Group Ltd:

* China Lodging Group reports Q1 results

* Q1 revenue RMB1.593 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB1.59 billion

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB0.57 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share RMB0.52

* Sees Q2 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

* Says diluted earnings per ads $0.30 for Q1 of 2017Says net revenues increased 10.8% year-over-year to $231.4 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)