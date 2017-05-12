BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 12 China Pharma Holdings Inc-
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue fell 9.8 percent to $3.3 million
* China Pharma Holdings Inc- "continue to believe that
demand for pharmaceutical products is huge and steady in china"
* China Pharma Holdings-recent net loss results put co in
unfavorable position for potential renewal of "national
high-tech enterprise" status in 2017
* China Pharma Holdings Inc - co has decided not to renew
"national high-tech enterprise" status, tax rate for 2017,
foreseeable future will be 25%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: