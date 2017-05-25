BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million

May 25 China Rapid Finance Ltd:

* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $10.5 million versus $13.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.01

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - total gross billings on transaction and service fees in q1 of 2017 increased by 13.1 percent to US $16.8 million

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects to add between 2.5 million to 3.0 million new borrowers

* China Rapid Finance Ltd - expects total gross billings on transaction and service fees to be in range of us$110 million to US$120 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: