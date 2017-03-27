版本:
BRIEF-China Southern Airlines' A-share trade to resume on March 28

March 27 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd

* Says trading in A-shares to resume on March 28 after it is in talks over a tie-up with American Airlines Group Inc

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2op3rRj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
