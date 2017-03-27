BRIEF-China Southern Airlines' A-share trade to resume on March 28

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
* Says trading in A-shares to resume on March 28 after it is in talks over a tie-up with American Airlines Group Inc
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2op3rRj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017