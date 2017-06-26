版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-China United Network Communications clarifies media reports on share issue, strategic investors

June 26 China United Network Communications Ltd

* Says clarifies media reports related to Alibaba and Tencent

* Says plans on share private placement issue still not finalised

* Says controlling shareholder to use company as platform to bring in strategic investors via share private placement plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tagg7P

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
