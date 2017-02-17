BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

Feb 17 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - offer for us$5.21 per share of common stock in cash

* China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - board has established a special committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal

* Says proposal letter states buyer consortium expects board will appoint a special committee to consider proposal

* China XD Plastics Co - special committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor, to assist in evaluation of proposal

* China XD Plastics - received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from ceo, xd. Engineering plastics co