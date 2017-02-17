BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

Feb 17 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - offer for us$5.21 per share of
common stock in cash
* China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary
non-binding "going private" proposal
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - board has established a special
committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal
* Says proposal letter states buyer consortium expects board
will appoint a special committee to consider proposal
* China XD Plastics Co - proposal letter states buyer
consortium expects board to appoint special committee of
independent directors to consider proposal
* China XD Plastics Co - special committee intends to retain
advisors, including an independent financial advisor, to assist
in evaluation of proposal
* China XD Plastics - received preliminary non-binding
proposal letter from ceo, xd. Engineering plastics co
