FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces signing of investment agreements
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 下午12点43分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces signing of investment agreements

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd:

* China XD Plastics Co - signing of investment agreements between its subsidiary and management committee of harbin economic

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd says investment agreements for 300,000 metric tons of biological composite materials

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - total capital expenditures for company from project will be rmb 4.15 billion (estimated to be US$ 614 million)

* China XD Plastics Co - investment agreements also for industrial project for upgrading existing equipment for 100,000 metric tons of engineering plastics

* China XD Plastics-project for upgrading existing equipment for 100,000 metric tons of engineering plastics expected to be completed by end of June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below