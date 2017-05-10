BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd
* Specialty chemical company china xd plastics announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue rose 10.6 percent to $237.8 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
* China xd plastics co ltd sees 2017 net income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million
* China xd plastics - 2017 forecast assumes additional contributions from sichuan facility and that overseas sales will be resumed in second half of 2017
* China xd plastics - 2017 forecast based on anticipated recovery throughout chinese automotive supply chain, stabilization of crude oil pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit