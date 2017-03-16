BRIEF-China Xd Plastics Q4 earnings per share $0.56

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd:
* Specialty chemical company China Xd Plastics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 revenue rose 38.5 percent to $377.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - gross margin in fiscal 2017 is expected to remain stable as compared to that of fiscal 2016
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd-for 2017, company projects net income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - in quarter, total volume shipped was 125,525 metric tons, up 30.4% yoy and an increase of 15.5% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.