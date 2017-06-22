BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

June 22 China Yuchai International Ltd:
* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine
orders
* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL received an initial
order for 2,000 of its yc6g260n heavy-duty natural gas engines
* China Yuchai says engines produced by its main operating
subsidiary, have won new orders for supply of bus engines to
Myanmar and Saudi Arabia
* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL also won an order
for supply of 600 YC6MK engines to equip Ankai a9 high-end buses
for Saudi Arabian market
* China Yuchai International Ltd - further 1000 engines are
expected to be ordered during second phase of upgrade
