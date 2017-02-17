版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-China Yuchai signs partnership with Zoomlion

Feb 17 China Yuchai International Ltd -

* China Yuchai signs strategic partnership with Zoomlion

* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co

* In addition to Zoomlion, Wuhu Government and Y&C Engine Co Ltd are also signatories to strategic agreement

* Unit together with Y&C Engine will develop and produce six-cylinder medium-and heavy-duty engines for Zoomlion's agricultural equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
