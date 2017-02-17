BRIEF-China Yuchai signs partnership with Zoomlion

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 China Yuchai International Ltd -
* China Yuchai signs strategic partnership with Zoomlion
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co
* In addition to Zoomlion, Wuhu Government and Y&C Engine Co Ltd are also signatories to strategic agreement
* Unit together with Y&C Engine will develop and produce six-cylinder medium-and heavy-duty engines for Zoomlion's agricultural equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset