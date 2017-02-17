BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 China Zenix Auto International Ltd
* Announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit
* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court
* China Zenix Auto International says proceedings arose from a restructuring proposal made by the consortium to co in 2013
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board

* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs