公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六

BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit

Feb 17 China Zenix Auto International Ltd

* Announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit

* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court

* China Zenix Auto International says proceedings arose from a restructuring proposal made by the consortium to co in 2013 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lTGicw) Further company coverage:
