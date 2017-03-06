BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets

March 6 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd :

* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng

* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets

* Deal for a total consideration of RMB221.2 million in cash before fees and expenses

* Tianjin Shuishan, Shanghai Qiaoyong and Tianjin Dingsheng agree to buy 47.67%, 26.33% and 5.0%, in Xin Run

* ChinaCache plans to apply proceeds from transaction to research and development, working capital and other purposes

* Company has terminated agreement to sell 60.0% of Xin Run as disclosed in its press release on December 2, 2015

* Tianjin Shuishan will obtain a loan from Shanghai Qiaoyong or its affiliates to finance its acquisition

* After completion of transaction, ChinaCache will, through a subsidiary, own 20.0% equity interest of Xin Run