BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd :
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
* Deal for a total consideration of RMB221.2 million in cash before fees and expenses
* Tianjin Shuishan, Shanghai Qiaoyong and Tianjin Dingsheng agree to buy 47.67%, 26.33% and 5.0%, in Xin Run
* ChinaCache plans to apply proceeds from transaction to research and development, working capital and other purposes
* Company has terminated agreement to sell 60.0% of Xin Run as disclosed in its press release on December 2, 2015
* Tianjin Shuishan will obtain a loan from Shanghai Qiaoyong or its affiliates to finance its acquisition
* After completion of transaction, ChinaCache will, through a subsidiary, own 20.0% equity interest of Xin Run
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.