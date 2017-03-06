BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd :
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- deal for a total consideration of rmb221.2 million in cash before fees and expenses
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd - Tianjin Shuishan, Shanghai Qiaoyong and Tianjin Dingsheng agree to buy 47.67 pct, 26.33 pct and 5.0 pct, in Xin Run
* ChinaCache International- entered definitive agreements to sell 79.0 pct equity interest of ChinaCache Xin Run technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology
* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- ChinaCache plans to apply proceeds from transaction to research and development, working capital and other purposes
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- company has terminated agreement to sell 60.0 pct of xin run as disclosed in its press release on december 2, 2015
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- Tianjin Shuishan will obtain a loan from Shanghai Qiaoyong or its affiliates to finance its acquisition
* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- after completion of transaction, ChinaCache will, through a subsidiary, own 20.0 pct equity interest of Xin Run Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.