BRIEF-ChinaCache reports Q4 loss per ADS $0.96

April 24 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment

* On April 17 a Beijing local taxation division notified co it disallowed VAT treatment on certain transactions in 2016

* Recalculated related value-added taxes, revised amount of cost of revenues for Q4 from RMB257.7 million to RMB275.9 million

* Q4 loss per ordinary share $0.06

* Q4 loss per ADS $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
