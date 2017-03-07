版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-China's ZTE settles U.S. sanctions case for $1 billion - Bloomberg citing source

March 7 (Reuters) -

* China's ZTE settles U.S. sanctions case for $1 billion - Bloomberg citing source Source text - bloom.bg/2mhHpC6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐