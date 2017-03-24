版本:
BRIEF-Chinook Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.01

March 23 Chinook Energy Inc

* Chinook Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 results and provides operational update

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01

* sees FY average production (Boe/D) 4,200 - 4,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
