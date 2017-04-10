版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-ChipMOS reports March 2017 and Q1 2017 revenue

April 10 ChipMOS Technologies Inc -

* ChipMOS reports March 2017 and 1q17 revenue

* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐