Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:
* Chipotle - for Q2, continue to expect food costs to be about 34.2pct of sales, marketing & promotion costs to be up about 20 to 30 basis points versus q1
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says for the full year, continue to expect comparable restaurant sales increases in the high single digits
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - "expect other operating costs as a percentage of sales for Q2 to be at or slightly higher than reported for Q1"
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for full year, continue to expect 195-210 new restaurant openings, an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 39.0pct Source text: (bit.ly/2tlzwwH) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.