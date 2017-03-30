BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing

March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7
million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing
* Former Co-CEO Monty Moran's FY 2016 total compensation was
$15.5 million versus $13.6 million in FY 2015
* Former CFO Jack Hartung's FY 2016 total compensation was
$6.9 million versus $6.0 million in FY 2015
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Shareholders agreed to withdraw
shareholder proposal calling for separation of chairman and CEO
positions, appoint independent chairman
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Agreed with shareholders
Amalgamated Bank and CTW Investment Group to further strengthen
lead director position
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director will write annual
letter to shareholders to be included in proxy statement for
annual shareholder meetings each year, beginning 2018
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director to review and
approve the agenda for each board meeting
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director together with chair
of compensation committee, lead annual performance evaluation of
chief executive officer
Source text: [bit.ly/2nANBEe]
