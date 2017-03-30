版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill enter agreements with CEO and CFO to modify terms of performance share awards

March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - entered into agreements with Steve Ells, CEO, Jack Hartung, CFO,Mark Crumpacker, to modify terms of performance share awards

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - agreements to modify terms of performance share awards made to each of foregoing executive officers in February 2016

* Chipotle - modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include measurement period for establishing stock price achievement increased from 30-60 days

* Chipotle - Modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include reducing maximum payout to 300 pct of target awards; prior maximum was 400 pct of target Source text: (bit.ly/2oDQKlN) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐