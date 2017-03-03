版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill files for potential offering of 2.9 mln shares

March 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-as of Feb 3, pershing square funds own 2.9 million shares of co's stock, or about 10.0% of outstanding shares of common stock

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on Feb 3, entered registration rights agreement with pershing square for resale of shares pershing square funds own Source text: (bit.ly/2mVZT8x) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐