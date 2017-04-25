BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill reports Q1 earnings per share $1.60

April 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc-
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc announces first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.60
* Q1 revenue $1.07 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly comparable restaurant
sales increased 17.8%
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly food costs were 33.8% of
revenue, a decrease of 150 basis points compared to q1 of 2016
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly restaurant level
operating margin increased to 17.7% from 6.8%
* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in
high-single digits
* Sees 195 - 210 new restaurant openings in fy 2017
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - decrease in q1 food costs was
primarily driven by lower food waste and testing costs
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - decrease in q1 food costs was
partially offset by higher avocado prices
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-q1 comparable restaurant sales
increased due to improved customer traffic, reduced promotional
activity, increased average check
