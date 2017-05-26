BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident

May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation
of payment card security incident
* Says in addition, Chipotle continues to support law
enforcement's investigation and is working with payment card
networks
* during investigation, Chipotle removed malware and
continues to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to
enhance its security measures
* The malware searched for track data read from magnetic
stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through POS
device
* Identified operation of malware designed to access payment
card data from cards used on POS devices at some restaurants
between March 24 and April 18
* Not all locations were involved, and specific time frames
vary by location for payment card security incident
* Working with payment card networks so that banks that
issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened
monitoring
* There is no indication that other customer information was
affected
* Customers that used payment card at affected location
should remain "vigilant" to possibility of fraud by reviewing
card statements for unauthorized activity
