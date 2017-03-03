版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as CFO

March 3 Choice Hotels International Inc:

* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
