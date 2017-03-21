版本:
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International announces expansion plans for Cambria Hotels & Suites

March 21 Choice Hotels International Inc :

* Planning major increase in 2017 with 14 planned hotel openings, 18 groundbreakings, multiple executed franchise agreements

* In addition, Cambria Hotels & Suites will break ground on 18 properties throughout U.S. this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
