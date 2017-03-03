版本:
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf

March 3 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage:
