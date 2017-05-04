BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Did not repurchase shares of common stock under its share repurchase program during three months ended March 31, 2017
* Currently has authorization to purchase up to 4.0 million additional shares under this program
* Adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $297 million and $302 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.