BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51

May 4 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Did not repurchase shares of common stock under its share repurchase program during three months ended March 31, 2017

* Currently has authorization to purchase up to 4.0 million additional shares under this program

* Adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $297 million and $302 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S