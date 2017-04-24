BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports solid results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces 4.2pct increase to annual distributions
* Qtrly rental revenue of $203.4 million, an increase of $11.2 million
* Qtrly funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.264
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net operating income $142.4 million versus $132.4 million
* Qtrly occupancy 98.8pct versus 98.7pct
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - in 2017, co expects to invest approximately $192 million in development projects
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-in 2017,co expects to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98pct, with occupancy rate for ancillary GLA in 90pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.