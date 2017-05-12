BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces Q1 net income of $26.7 million

Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.
May 12 Chorus Aviation Inc:
* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings
* Chorus Aviation Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Chorus reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $320.6 million, and $54.1 million, respectively
* Chorus Aviation Inc - Q1 net income of $26.7 million, or $0.22 per basic share, including an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $10.4 million
* Chorus Aviation Inc - chorus expects to acquire and lease two additional new CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum by end of September 2017
* Chorus Aviation Inc - also intends to acquire six atr 72-600s on lease to U.K. Carrier, Flybe and Virgin Australia; transaction is expected to close by end of June 2017
* Chorus Aviation Inc - capital expenditures for 2017, are expected to be between $45.0 million and $55.0 million
* Chorus Aviation Inc - CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate approximately 10pct more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock
* Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing