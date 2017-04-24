BRIEF-Chorus Aviation to acquire 6 ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe, Virgin Australia

April 24 Chorus Aviation Inc:

* Chorus Aviation announces agreements to acquire six ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe and Virgin Australia

* Chorus Aviation Inc - aggregate purchase price for aircraft is consistent with current market values for similar aircraft

* Chorus Aviation Inc - Chorus Aviation Capital intends to finance deal with debt financing and cash

* Chorus Aviation- aircraft are between one and four years old and are first ATRs added to Chorus Aviation Capital's growing regional aircraft fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: