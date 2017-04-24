BRIEF-Chorus Aviation to acquire 6 ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe, Virgin Australia

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Chorus Aviation Inc:
* Chorus Aviation announces agreements to acquire six ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe and Virgin Australia
* Chorus Aviation Inc - aggregate purchase price for aircraft is consistent with current market values for similar aircraft
* Chorus Aviation Inc - Chorus Aviation Capital intends to finance deal with debt financing and cash
* Chorus Aviation- aircraft are between one and four years old and are first ATRs added to Chorus Aviation Capital's growing regional aircraft fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: