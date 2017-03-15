版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Q4 loss per share $0.46

March 15 Christopher & Banks Corp

* Christopher & banks corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $85 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 7.8 percent

* Q4 loss per share $0.46

* Christopher & banks corp- company currently expects average square footage to be down approximately 4.6% for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016

* Christopher & banks says 53rd week in fiscal 2017 is expected to add about $4.2 million in sales and to reduce operating income by approximately $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐