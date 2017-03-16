BRIEF-CHS acquires Western Co-Op Transport Association

March 16 Chs Inc

* CHS acquires western Co-Op Transport Association

* CHS Inc says dispatch and routing operations will move to CHS dispatch office in Rosemount, Minn

* CHS Inc - Montevideo facility will remain in operation as a CHS-owned fleet service center

* CHS Inc - purchased Western Co-Op Transport Association headquartered in Montevideo, Minn.

* CHS Inc - co will begin serving customer accounts immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: