2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Chubb declares quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share

Feb 23 Chubb Ltd -

* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend

* Says proposal calls for a $2.84 annual per share dividend, payable in four installments of $0.71 per share per quarter

* Declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.69 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
