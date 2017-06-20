版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh sells 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16

June 20 Chubb Ltd

* Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh reports sale of 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2smDbMq) Further company coverage:
