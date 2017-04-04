版本:
BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing

April 4 Chubb Ltd

* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing

* Chubb Ltd - CFO Philip V. Bancroft's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.8 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oz7uyV] Further company coverage:
