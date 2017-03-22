版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co - CEO Matthew Farrell's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.4 mln

March 22 Church & Dwight Co Inc

* CEO Matthew Farrell's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mVv2cG Further company coverage:
