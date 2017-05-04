BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc:
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.77
* Q1 sales $877.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.7 million
* Expect reported EPS of $0.21 to $0.23 and adjusted of $0.37 per share in Q2
* Expect first half adjusted eps to increase approximately 5pc
* For Q2, off to a strong start and expect reported and organic sales growth of about 1-2pct
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $904.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.