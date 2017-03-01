版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Churchill Downs promotes Brad Blackwell to senior vice president, general counsel

March 1 Churchill Downs Inc:

* Churchill Downs Incorporated promotes Brad Blackwell to senior vice president and general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
