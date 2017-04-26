版本:
2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-CHURCHILL DOWNS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

April 26 Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 3 PERCENT TO $279.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $283.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
