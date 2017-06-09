BRIEF-Churchill Downs reports privately negotiated share repurchase

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 9 Churchill Downs Inc:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces privately negotiated share repurchase
* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock for $158.78 per share from an affiliate of duchossois group
* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased shares using available cash and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.
* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN and safety experience across multiple indications, today at EHA