BRIEF-Churchill Downs reports privately negotiated share repurchase

June 9 Churchill Downs Inc:

* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces privately negotiated share repurchase

* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock for $158.78 per share from an affiliate of duchossois group

* Churchill Downs Inc - repurchased shares using available cash and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
