BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 4 Chuy's Holdings Inc:
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales
growth of 0.5% to 1.5% versus a previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees in 2017, opening of 12 to 14 new
restaurants
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures
(net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0
million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $382.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
