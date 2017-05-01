版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Co-Founder Michael Young retires as co-chairman of board

May 1 Chuy's Holdings Inc:

* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board

* Chuy's Holdings Inc says in conjunction with young's retirement, board reduced size of company's board of director's to six members from seven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
