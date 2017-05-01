BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Co-Founder Michael Young retires as co-chairman of board

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Chuy's Holdings Inc:
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board
* Chuy's Holdings Inc says in conjunction with young's retirement, board reduced size of company's board of director's to six members from seven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668